Cigarettes and alcohol to be turned into electricity in Lincolnshire

More than 152,000 cigarettes and tonnes of illegal alcohol seized during raids in Lincolnshire will today be turned into electricity.

A total of 152,360 counterfeit cigarettes, 25kg of hand rolling tobacco and tonnes of illegal alcohol were seized over the last 12 months during raids by Lincolnshire Trading Standards and Lincolnshire Police.

Taken to a specialist recycling centre, the cigarettes will be broken down and made into electricity which is then fed into the National Grid.

The counterfeit liquid is mixed with food stuffs and enzymes to create gas. This gas is then burned to produce electricity, which is then also fed into the National Grid

Emma Milligan, principal trading standards officer at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We see tackling the sale of counterfeit and illegal cigarettes and alcohol as a priority. The cigarettes often contain things real cigarette manufacturers wouldn’t normally use, meaning that a carton of cheap cigarettes isn’t a good deal at all, but can actually pose a serious health risk.

“Some cigarettes do not self-extinguish and are therefore extremely dangerous. Illegal brands, such as Pect, Black Mount and Jin Lings, don’t comply with the UK safety standard of RIP (Reduced Ignition Propensity), meaning they don’t go out when not actively being smoked.

“Many bottles of alcohol including red and white wine and bottles of beer, were seized for non-payment of duty, while others were seized as they were counterfeit or fake and potentially very dangerous, containing industrial alcohol which is unfit for human consumption,

“It’s vital that these products can no longer be sold to unsuspecting members of the public, and through taking them to be recycled at least there is a positive outcome.

“If you do suspect anyone of selling cheap, illegal cigarettes or alcohol, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 to avoid tragic cases in the future.”

To find out more about the work of Lincolnshire Trading Standards, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk or follow us on @lincsts on Twitter