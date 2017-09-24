Entries delight at produce show

Organisers of the 12th annual Bourne Garden Club Open Produce Show were delighted with the quality and number of entries in this year’s event.

Marion Durrands said she was delighted with the response to the day, which attracted 40 exhibitors submitting 244 entries - almost 100 entries up from last year’s figure.

As well as the show of flowers, fruit, vegetables, photographs and artwork, baking and preserves in Bourne Abbey Church Hall on Saturday (September 16), there was also a display by members of Bourne U3A art group.

On behalf of the organising committeee, Mrs Durrands thanked everyone who supported the show in any way, and in particular judges Brenda Greatwood, John Burrows and Bob Welch.

“We were really delighted with the number and quality of the entries this year, we were grateful to all those who entered the various classes, the judges, the members of Bourne U3A art group and all thjose people who came along in the afternoon to support the show and look at the entries and displays,” she said.

Winners were: Ted Bailey Open Shield - Mick Twaite; Bourne Garden Club Shield - Marcus Gray; Cecil Wright Memorial Cup - Marcus Gray; RHS Greenfall Medal - June Thorpe; Peggy Morrison Vase - Eric Kendrick; Bourne Bake-Off award - Marion Durrands; Children’s class - George Payton.