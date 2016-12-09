Emily Saunders at Peterborough Jazz Club

Peterborough Jazz Club welcomes the Emily Saunders Band to The Great Northern Hotel on Sunday for its Christmas concert.

Critically acclaimed and internationally renowned vocalist Emily Saunders and her quintet will be making a first appearance in Peterborough.

Emily brings her powerful mix of Latin-infused grooves, infectious melodies, amazing vocal prowess, rapid technical skill and splashes of spoken word to create a special atmosphere to enjoy her unique vocal style together with her superb band which features top trumpeter Byron Wallen.

Emily enjoys worldwide impact. Her recent album Outsiders Insiders was heralded as one of The Daily Telegraph’s Best of 2015. It broadcasts nationally on BBC Radio 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, XFM, JazzFM (playlisted) plus on radio stations around the world including USA, Japan, Australia, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Abu Dhabi, México.

It has also achieved international iTunes and Amazon charts inccluding Top 10s in UK, USA, Germany, Indonesia, France.

Never being one to sit still, Emily Saunders is completing her follow up album with all new compositions to be launched in 2017.

Emily’s self-styled Latin Mix places a London twist on upbeat samba and Baião tunes, combining spirited grooves, driving basslines, sultry ballads, with splashes of Drum and Bass, 60’s soul jazz and playful textures, that invokes sunshine and an invitation to dance.

Completing the line-up with Emily on Sunday will be Byron Wallen (trumpet),Chris Jerome (piano), Paul Michael (bass), and George Hart (drums) .

Music starts at 8.00pm Tickets £15, available from the reception at The Great Northern Hotel or contact 01733 571764/269753 or at the door on the night of the show.