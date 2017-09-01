Talented Corby Glen academy table tennis duo will represent Midlands in School Games

Two table tennis scholars from Charles Read Academy in Corby Glen will compete at the 2017 School Games finals over the weekend.

Talented table tennis athletes Darcie Proud and Mollie Patterson will represent the Midlands table tennis squad during the competition, which will be held at Loughborough University.

The School Games is a multi-sport event that provides a platform for the UK’s most elite young athletes to thrive and perform at the highest level.

Darcie has recently returned from the Safir International Table Tennis Tournament, where she celebrated her best win against Swedish International player Erika Font. She is currently ranked number four in England’s U15 girls’ team and is an England cadet.

Mollie, who will join the Charles Read Table Tennis Performance Centre in September, is ranked number four in England’s U18 girls’ team.

Charles Read Academy is part of the David Ross Education Trust which it joined in 2013.

More information on the event can be found at tabletennisengland.co.uk. All games will be streamed live from Friday 1st September at here.