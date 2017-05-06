School pupils bid farewell to deputy head

Bourne Westfield said a sad farewell to popular deputy headteacher, Nick Chandler, last Friday.

Nick, who has taught at Bourne Westfield since September 2002, headed off to enjoy his retirement in Yorkshire.

He met his wife Sue, a teaching assistant, while working at the school and she also retired last week after 20 years.

Westfield welcomed back many old colleagues, governors and friends to a surprise special assembly. A special video involving all the children was shown and Mr and Mrs Chandler were presented with many gifts, including a book of memories and many personalised pictures.

Staff summed Nick up well when they described him as: “a rock – solid, reliable, trustworthy and a colleague you can count on”.

Nick said: “It is 15 years since I left the Royal Air Force and sought a second career in teaching and I could not have been more fortunate to find a location like Bourne and a school like Westfield.

“I have absolutely loved every minute working with and for the talented children we seem always to find in Bourne and seeing a new generation of model citizens emerge successfully year upon year.

“As we retire to Yorkshire, we take so many happy memories with us of the ‘Westfield family’.”

Headteacher Elaine Radley added: “I have enjoyed working with Nick and Sue and everybody at Westfield wishes them every happiness in their new home.”