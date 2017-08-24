GCSE results: Corby Glen’s Charles Read Academy celebrates ‘incredible’ individual achievements

Year 11 students at Corby Glen’s Charles Read Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, celebrated their academic achievements when they opened their long-awaited GCSE results.

Principal Robert Sloan said: “At Charles Read Academy we have high academic expectations and this is embedded in the culture of the academy, which was rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted in January.

“All of our students are encouraged to work hard and fulfil their ambitions and we have seen some incredible individual achievements today.

“For example, William Greenhalgh, who also has two siblings at the academy, has just received a scholarship at the prestigious Uppingham School Sixth Form following his outstanding GCSE grades. As well as being highly focused academically and acting as Head Boy at Charles Read, William embraced the sports and enrichment opportunities offered by the David Ross Education Trust, ranging from an international expedition to the Caribbean to performing in front of top Olympians.”

William’s results included grade 7 in English language, English literature and maths, along with four A*s and one A grade.

Jake Adams was also celebrating after receiving his results. Jake achieved two 8s in English language and maths, along with three As in other subjects.

Another happy student was Sophie Smith, who secured a 7 in English literature and a 6 in English language.

Ryan Curtis, a county badminton player who received an Odey Scholarship from the David Ross Education Trust, was also one of the academy’s top performers.