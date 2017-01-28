Ben Jagger is first Bourne Academy pupil to be offered place at University of Oxford

A pupil at Bourne Academy has become the first from the school to be offered a place at Oxford University.

Ben Jagger, who is deputy head boy, has been offered a place to read materials science at St Anne’s College.

He said: “Although I am the first person from Bourne Academy to be offered a place at the University of Oxford I am sure that I won’t be the last.

“I would like to thank the staff and teachers of Bourne Academy who have been very supportive and have helped me with all areas of my application.

“I would recommend anyone who is predicted high grades in their A-levels to have the confidence to apply to one of the top universities because it is important to aim as high as you can and I have shown that you don’t have to go to a selective school to be successful.”

Ben passed the physics entrance exam with one of the highest marks in this year’s cohort and is predicted to achieve straight As in his mathematics, physics, chemistry and further mathematics A-level examinations this summer, having already secured As in all four subjects at AS Level in 2016.

Bourne Academy headteacher Laurence Reilly said: “We are all very proud of Ben’s achievements. He is a very popular student who always has a smile on his face. Ben is very proud of the school, as the latest member of his family to excel at the school. The family connection at Bourne Academy extends to his mother Dr Judith Jagger, who – as well as teaching science – is now in charge of the more able programme at Bourne Academy. Judith is now helping to inspire others to follow in her son’s footsteps and aspire to the highest possible academic achievement.”

Dr Jagger and her husband Steven said they were grateful for all the support their son had received from the school to prepare for the exams.

She added: “We hope that other able students at non-selective schools will realise this should not be a barrier to aspiring to earn places at top universities.”