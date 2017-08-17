A-level results: Dramatic rise in proportion of high grades at Bourne Academy

There has been a dramatic rise in the proportion of higher grades obtained by Year 13 students at Bourne Academy.

Executive headteacher Laurence Reilly said: “We are obviously pleased that our Year 13 students have again achieved a 100 per cent pass rate at A-level, but it is the significant increase in A* to A grades to 33 per cent and the fact that over half the grades (52 per cent) were A* to B that is particularly pleasing.

“Clearly, high quality teaching lies behind these stunning results, but we also interview every prospective student individually with parents/carers in attendance, to ensure that there is the best possible chance of success over the two important years in our sixth form. We are now seeing the benefits of ensuring that students choose an appropriate balance of subjects at the outset. In a year in which less students are taking up university places, there has been an increase at Bourne Academy to 72per cent (all achieving first choices), with the remaining 28per cent of students taking up an apprenticeship, employment or joining the Armed Forces.”

At A-level, Ben Jagger achieved A* grades across the board in mathematics, physics, chemistry and further mathematics, a remarkable achievement, which confirms that Ben will be taking up a place at Oxford University to study material sciences. Congratulations also go to Lauren Duckworth, with an A* in A-level philosophy and ethics and A grades in A-level English language and also English literature. Equally successful was Georgie James, with A* in A-level biology and A grades in A Level chemistry and mathematics.

BTEC Level 3 is becoming an increasingly popular option for sixth form students at Bourne Academy, particularly as this qualification is now widely recognised by a large number of top universities. This year, six students gained the top grades of Distinction* in all three of their subjects. The students are Shaun Baxter, Matthew Bills, Cameron French, Eloise Preen, Jamie Pulling and Charlie Sleight. Two of these students have gained Modern Apprenticeships and the other four are going on to higher education.

Bourne Academy also offers combinations of A Level courses and BTEC Level 3. This is a very popular option, as it often meets the individual needs and interests of many students. Livvi Webster combined A grades in A Level Sociology and Media Studies with a Distinction* in BTEC Level 3 applied science whilst Chelsi-Lee Parker combined A double Distinction* in BTEC business studies with an A grade in A Level sociology, both going on to higher education this Autumn.

Headteacher Mr Reilly added: “The fact that we have achieved our best ever post 16 results and a successful Ofsted inspection outcome in the same year as taking over the sponsorship of Spalding Academy illustrates the fact that we have certainly not ‘taken our eye off the ball’ and remain fully focussed on continued success at Bourne Academy.”