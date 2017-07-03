Education authority pushed to save school

Protestors have written to a Government body as they fight to save Easton Garford School.

The school, in Easton-on-the-Hill, is run by the Peterborough Diocese Educational Trust (PDET).

The PDET claims falling pupil numbers means the school is not financially sustainable with its current staffing structure and it wants the pupils to go to Ryhall Academy instead.

As Easton Garford is an academy it does not fall under the remit of a county council. Instead it is under the Government’s school’s commissioners body who the parents and Tom Pursglove (Con), MP for Corby and East Northamptonshire, are in talks with.

Mr Pursglove wants to speak to the PDET too.