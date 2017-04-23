Easter egg hunts draw big crowds of children

Chocolatey treats were the reward for hundreds of children who took part in Easter egg hunts across the area over the weekend.

Burghley House, near Stamford, hosted its popular annual event on Easter Sunday. More than 3,000 people visited for the hunt, which takes place in the Gardens of Surprise.

Burghley Easter Egg Hunt Photos: Lee Hellwing

House manager Philip Gompertz said: “It is always an incredibly popular family occasion. Contrary to the forecasts the sun persisted throughout the day and everyone seemed to enjoy the challenge.”

Farm park Sacrewell, near Wansford, was also a popular location for egg hunts over the weekend.

Jack Pishhorn, the engagement manager for events, said: “The Easter event went really well, with over 3,000 people participating in the Easter trail.

“It was lovely to see families really exploring the whole farm on their hunt for the giant wooden eggs and we were glad the weather held out for most of the Bank Holiday weekend.”

Baston Easter egg hunt Photo: Lee Hellwing

Thurlby Home and School Association organised an Easter trail on Saturday at Lawrance Park and other festive activities which included making bunny ears and face painting.

Funds raised are still being counted but the event was also organised to provide village children with a fun activity.

And in Baston, about 50 children enjoyed the egg hunt on Sunday organised by the Rickett family and spearheaded by 15-year-old Katie Rickett.

Her proud dad Nick thanked everyone who helped, including those who baked cakes and The White Horse, which sold the left-over cakes at its quiz night.

Proceeds of about £300 will be divided between village causes Root4Ryley, Baston Rainbows and the village church.