Donation to help transform deaf people’s lives

Friendship society Nene and Welland Oddfellows in Market Deeping presented a cheque for £1,900 to super-pooch charity, Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Smashing their original target by £700, the money was raised during Chris Briance’s time as district chairman of the society at a number of fundraising events.

Chris said: “When I heard the stories of how dramatically a hearing dog can transform a deaf person’s life, I knew it was the right charity for us to support. The Oddfellows is all about helping people to get more out of life through making new friends. “I hope our donation goes some way towards forging those life-changing four-legged friendships.”

Chris is pictured presenting the cheque to Judy Sewell from the charity, with puppy-in-training Pickle in her arms and Valour, centre.