Donation to Evergreen Care Trust

Evergreen Care Trust’s hand and nail team were thrilled to receive a donation of a big hamper packed full of nail care equipment including polish, cotton wool, nail polish remover, along with a batch of fluffy towels.

Stamford Tesco Express manager Jo Hensen and her colleague Connor Ward went along to Evergreen Care Trust’s headquarters in Barnack Road, Stamford, last week to make the presentation.

The contents of the hamper, worth over £200, will be used by the team of volunteers who have been trained in basic massage and manicure techniques by the hair and beauty department at New College Stamford.

Each week they visit women and men at Whitefriars Residential Care Home, the Red House Nursing Home, Priory Court Care Home and the John Van Geest Ward at Stamford Hospital. This service will also soon be available to residents in the Emlyn’s Gardens complex.

Evergreen founder and CEO Louise Marsh said: “For people who are amongst the most sensory-deprived this little hand and nail pamper offers a safe therapeutic well-being experience.”

Evergreen will need more volunteers to help this popular complimentary service expand. Full training and support is provided.

For more information on joining the team, contact Rosie Maclennan on 01780 765900 or e-mail marketing@evergreencare.org.uk