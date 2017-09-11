Do you want to save a hen from the slaughter?

Animal lovers in Stamford will have the chance to re-home a hen destined for the slaughter this week.

British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) re-homes 50,000 ex-commercial laying hens a year, and has re-homed more than 590,000 hens to date.

There are still 167 out 200 hens needing homes in Stamford and the Trust will holding a re-homing event in the area this Saturday (September 16).

With forecasters predicting warm weather to make up for the UK’s wet summer, the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT) believe it’s a great time to adopt some ex-bats so they can make the most of the sun.

The trust is holding several re-homings over the coming weeks and would love to hear from anyone willing to save some lives.

At 18 months old they are sent to slaughter by farmers, but the BHWT works to find homes for as many as possible so they can enjoy the rest of their lives as much-loved family pets.

To find out more visit www.bhwt.org.uk or call 01884 860084