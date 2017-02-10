Deepings and Bourne urged to join the Great British Spring Clean

People in the Deepings and Bourne are being invited to clean up their area as part the Great British Spring Clean next month.

From Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5, inspired people can take action by organising a few hours of litter picking and cleaning up pavements, streets and parks where they live and work.

South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) is ready to hand out litter pickers, gloves and high visibility vests to help volunteers who join in with the clean-up effort.

Coun Nick Craft, SKDC’s Executive Member for Environment, said: “The organisers of the litter picks are asking people to take just a short time out of their weekend to join a local clean-up effort or pick up litter in their own neighbourhood.

“Week in, week out, the council litter picks across the district but it is great when communities and individuals take time to look after their own areas too.

“Why not join an effort or create your own litter pick between March 3 and 5 to spring clean your neighbourhood?”