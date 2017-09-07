Deeping Rangers’ FA Cup tie to be streamed live on BBC website

Deeping Rangers’ upcoming Emirates FA Cup tie against Kidderminster Harriers is to be streamed live on the BBC’s website.

Subject to a satisfactory technical survey, Rangers’ second qualifying round tie against the Vanarama Conference North side Kidderminster Harriers has been chosen by BBC Sport to be streamed live via their website, .

The game will be played next Saturday, September 16, at The Haydon Whitham Stadium and will kick off at 12.30pm.

Rangers chairman Paul Smith said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to be part of BBC Sport’s new initiative to give more of the world’s greatest knockout Cup competition to the public.

“This will undoubtedly be the biggest sporting event ever seen in The Deepings and we look forward to our moment in the spotlight and welcoming Kidderminster Harriers and the BBC next Saturday.”

Entry prices are £8 for general admission, £5 for concessions and £1 for under-16s.