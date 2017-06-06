Crowds enjoy a busy Bourne Festival

Crowds came out in the sunshine to enjoy Bourne Festival at the weekend.

The popular event took place on the Wellhead Field between Friday, June 2, until Sunday, June 4, and included performances from a number of bands such as Revolver and Great Pretender, as well as a selection of 80 ales.

An estimated more than four thousand people attended the event on Saturday. By Lee Hellwing.

Organisers of the annual event, which was held for the 16th time, were left with huge smiles after it is believed record numbers of visitors attended on Saturday - estimated at more than 4,000 people.

Neil Bothwell, chairman of the Bourne and District Round Table, which organised the event, said: “It was a really good event for us, it was really successful. We had what we think is going to be a record Saturday for us.

“People really enjoyed themselves, they were really enjoying the music here and there was very little trouble. It was just a very good community show.”

Neil said that one of the most memorable moments was when singer Nicky Downs, who is from Morton, got up and sang during a break in the music schedule even though she had not been booked to perform.

Pamela Arlvarez, Ashleigh Chadwick and Nicola Warren from Bourne. By Lee Hellwing.

Neil explained that Nicky improvised by plugging her mobile phone into the PA system and played backing tracks which she sang along to such as hits by Celine Dion.

Among the breweries represented at the festival were Fuddy Duck Brewery from Kirton, Baker’s Dozen Brewing Co. in Ketton and Wisbech’s Elgood’s Brewery.

Caters at the festival included StrEATFresh from Newborough who served up street food and Groovy Foods, a hot dog and burger seller.