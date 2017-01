A person or gang stole a large toolbox from a garage in Church Street, Baston, after getting in through the main door.

It happened overnight between 11pm on Tuesday, January 10, and 7am the following day.

Anyone with information about the burglary should call 101, quoting incident number 398 of January 13.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555 111.