Project combats £7m cost of worst re-offenders in Lincolnshire

A programme which aims to reduce re-offending has grown to involve 54 offenders who have committed 2,470 crimes in Lincolnshire during their lifetimes and cost victims and the criminal justice system more than £6.9 million.

Assisting Rehabilitation through Collaboration (ARC) involves several organisations working together to give intensive support to individuals, to help them with issues such as housing, substance abuse, relationship problems and finances.

Data compiled by Lincolnshire Police shows that just two per cent of offenders in the county commit 13 per cent of all offences. Therefore, work with those offenders makes communities safer, said police and crime commissioner (PCC) Marc Jones. He added: “The ARC project is a crucial part of my plan to make our communities safer. Spending time and money after a crime is committed and harm has been done is less effective than working to stop crime through good prevention. We need to focus on those crimes and offenders that cause the most harm and reduce their impact and I’m delighted to see strong evidence that the project is already making a huge difference.”

Councillor Barry Young, executive councillor for community safety at Lincolnshire County Council (LCC), said: “ARC has been running with a carefully targeted number of people in 2016 and has already seen success within this group.

“The project looks at each person’s individual circumstances and acknowledges that the reasons why people commit crime vary from person to person.”