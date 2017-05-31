Police appeal for potential sexual assault victims to come forward

Detectives in Brighton and Hove are appealing for potential victims of sexual assault to come forward following two incidents in the city.

On May 3, police said a woman was sitting in Jubilee Library, when she was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately.

The victim, a 23-year-old local woman, alerted staff at the library who challenged the man but he then left before police arrived.

A month or so earlier on April 6, an 18-year-old woman from Newhaven was at a bus stop in Buckingham Road, Brighton, when a man approached her from behind and touched her over her clothing, according to police.

She told him to leave her alone and he walked off in the direction of the Seven Dials roundabout.

Both victims described the suspect as a black man, between 5ft 6 and 5ft 9 and of medium build. He wore dark rimmed glasses.

On Tuesday (May 30), officers investigating the assaults arrested a 38-year-old man from Brighton on suspicion of sexual assault. He has been released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Chris Lane said: “We believe it is possible that the person responsible for these assaults could have committed further, similar crimes in the local area, particularly around Seven Dials. We would like to hear from anyone who may have information, including anyone who thinks they have been a victim and has not yet come forward and spoken to police.”

Anyone with information should contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 908 of 06/04.