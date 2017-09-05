Men shot muntjac deer 12 times before killing it

Two men have been fined after pleading guilty to deer poaching near Bourne.

Ian Coley of High Street, Thurlby, and Edward Renner, from north London, entered private woodland at Morton armed with an air rifle and knife on April 15.

They then shot a male Muntjac deer before eventually killing it by cutting its throat.

As the two offenders were preparing to take the deer away, they were spotted by PCSO Sandra Brommell, who alerted officers from Bourne Police Station and the males were detained.

The deer was later found hidden in undergrowth and taken for an X-ray at Quarrington Veterinary Surgery, Sleaford. It was then discovered that the two had shot shot the deer 12 times with a .22 air gun prior to killing it.

Rural crime officer, PC Martin Green, said:”These men had no permission to be in the wood with a firearm and an air weapon is not authorised in law to be used to shoot deer. I would like to thank the staff at Quarrington Veterinary Surgery for their assistance with the investigation and successful outcome in court”.

Renner and Coley pleaded guilty to deer poaching at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court. Renner was ordered to pay a total of £600 and Coley £350, including fines, costs and victim surcharge.