Man stabbed in Brighton park during attempted robbery

A man was stabbed in front of his girlfriend after refusing to hand over his mobile phone to a group of men, police said

A Sussex Police spokesman said the incident in Saunders Park, off Lewes Road, took place on Wednesday, April 12 at around 2.30pm.

Police said the 21-year-old victim was with his girlfriend in the park, when he was approached by four men who demanded he hand over his mobile phone.

When he refused, he was reportedly punched in the face and stabbed twice with a knife in his hip, resulting in a small puncture wound that was treated at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Investigating officers said three of the suspects are white and one black, all in their early 20s.

The man who attacked the victim is described as white, around 6 foot and of slim build. He has a blond or brown goatee beard and was wearing a navy blue hooded top.

Another of the men had long, straggly blond/brown hair, police said.

All four are said to have ran off via the Shabitat exit towards Sainsbury’s following the attack.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the men in or running from the park or has any information, is asked to report online or call 101 with the reference 871 of 12/04.