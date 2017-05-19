Man from Carlby sentenced to 18 years in prison for raping and threatening to kill a teenager

A 32-year-old man from a village near Stamford has been sentenced to 18 years for raping and threatening to kill an 18-year-old woman in Guildford in October 2016.

Avan Mogridge, of Church Street in Carlby, near Stamford, appeared at Guildford Crown Court today (Friday, May 19) after previously being found guilty of two counts of rape, two counts of sexual penetration and threats to kill.

In the early hours of Saturday, October 22, 2016 at around 6.15am, the victim was walking down Parkway on her way to work when she was grabbed from the pavement into a wooded area next to the road, held to the ground and threatened before being raped and seriously sexually assaulted.

In a statement read out in court the victim talks of the impact the violent attack has had on her life: “I used to be a bubbly and confident girl and enthusiastic about life and living it. I had dreams for my future and dreams to achieve my dreams. I am now traumatised, scared, drained and frightened. What sort of life is this? It’s not. It’s an existence. I haven’t been able to work and I loved my job.

“I used to love my life, my friends and family, my work, my independence, my hopes and dreams. But all that changed. One day in October, because of one person. My life turned upside down and my dreams disappeared.”

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Tim Faltermeyer, said: “I hope that the victim can somehow find the strength to get on with the rest of her life knowing that justice has been served.

“This was a horrifying and traumatising hour long attack on an innocent young woman and I would like to commend her for the sheer bravery she has shown throughout the court process.

“I would also like to thank the couple who witnessed and intervened and called police that morning, without them who knows how long the attack could have lasted.

“I hope this reassures anybody who may have been a victim of sexual assault or rape that we take reports extremely seriously and specialist officers will always investigate fully and sensitively.”

Mogridge was sentenced to 18 years behind bars, 14 of which custodial with four years on licence.