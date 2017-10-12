Man and woman charged in connection with fatal A1 collision at Colsterworth

A man and a woman have been charged in relation to a fatal collision on the A1 yesterday.

Irina Ivanova Elenkova, 36, who lives in Bulgaria, and Kostadin Ivanov Tanev, 41, of no fixed address in Turkey, have both been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and will appear before magistrates in Lincoln today.

Two people died when their car was in collision with a lorry on the A1 at Colsterworth just before 1am.