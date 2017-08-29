Eight hay bales destroyed in fire

Firefighters attended a blaze in Meadow Drove, Bourne, yesterday evening (Monday August 28).
On arrival, they found eight, one tonne hay bales and 50 square metres of stubble alight.
The fire was extinguished using a hose reel jet and four drags.
