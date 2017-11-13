Colsterworth crash: Bulgarians appear in court following the deaths of two men on the A1

A Bulgarian woman charged with causing the deaths of two men by dangerous driving following a fatal crash on the A1 at Colsterworth has today appeared at Lincoln Crown Court.

Mark Lacey and Alexander Sherif, from London, died in the collision involving their Mini and a lorry at Colsterworth in the early hours of hours of Wednesday, October 11.

Irina Ivanova Elenkova, 37, who it is alleged was driving the lorry, this morning appeared at Lincoln Crown Court by video-link from Peterborough Prison.

No pleas were entered and Elenkova spoke only to confirm her date of birth and nationality.

It is alleged Elenkova, of Taras Shevcenko, Plodiv, Bulgaria, was driving a Romanian lorry which left part of its trailer protruding in to the northbound carriageway of the A1.

Both of the dead men were travelling north in the Mini.

Following the crash police arrested Elenkova and a Bulgarian man who was also in the lorry on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Kostadin Ivanov Tanev, 41, of the Trachea Complex, Plodiv, Bulgaria, this morning (Mon) also appeared at Lincoln Crown Court by a separate video-link from Lincoln Prison.

Tanev did not enter a plea and also spoke only to confirm his date of birth and nationality.

Judge John Pini QC adjourned both cases for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court beginning on March 19 next year. The trial is expected to last four days.

They were both remanded until a further hearing at Lincoln Crown Court on January 12.