Bourne homes targeted in telephone ‘preference’ scam

Police have received reports from people in Bourne who have been targeted by scam phone calls from people claming to be working for the Telephone Preference Service (TPS).

The caller, who is thought to be based outside the UK, has tried to gain personal details from their targets and also intended to ask for money in return for “TPS membership” status.

However, the calls are then ended without any “agreement” having been reached.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The TPS is a FREE service and their operators will never make cold calls to a resident’s home.”

Anyone with concerns should call Bourne Police Station on 101.