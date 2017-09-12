Bicycles stolen from barns in Market Deeping

Two bicycles, car wheels, batteries and tools were stolen from two barns in Stamford Road, Market Deeping.

It happened in broad daylight last Wednesday when the person or gang responsible forced padlocks off the barns before taking the goods.

Anyone with information should call Market Deeping Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 388 of September 6.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.