CPR demonstrations in Bourne

Free CPR demonstrations will take place in Bourne on Tuesday (June 27).

The demonstrations, performed by St John Ambulance are part of the ongoing BBC Radio Lincolnshire ‘Save A Life’ campaign which aims to deliver free CPR training to 10,000 people in the region.

St John Ambulance are one of the organisations providing the training and the campaign is set to run for several months.

Demonstrations in Bourne will take place at the Salvation Army building in Manning Road.

The demonstrations start at 6.30pm and will be delivered by adult volunteers and cadets.

Ian Groves, a spokesman for St John Ambulance, said: “We’d like to encourage local people to learn this essential first aid skill. Each CPR demonstration will take around 30 minutes and anyone interested can just drop in for 6.30pm.

If any organisations, clubs, societies and schools would like a free CPR demonstration they can visit the savealife@sja.org.uk website or call 07799 071898.