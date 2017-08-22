Couple celebrate golden wedding

A couple who have been lifelong residents of Bourne and the surrounding villages will celebrate 50 years of happy marriage during a weekend with family.

Sheila and David Bates married on August 26, 1967, and they will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary at a family meal with their two daughters Sharon Butterworth and Sheryl Graham, and three grandchildren.

Then they’ll celebrate again on Sunday with more family and friends with an afternoon tea in the garden.

Having met as pupils at Bourne Secondary School, Sheila of Morton, Bourne, and David from Twenty married at the age of 19 and set up home in Wood View before purchasing their own bungalow in the town in 1975. Sheila and David moved to Morton in 1996 where they continue to live.

Both are well known faces across the town, David having been half of Bates and Bates decorators and Sheila the checkout supervisor at Rainbow Bourne before working as a homecare worker in the town and surrounding villages. Both retired in 2013.

David is a keen gardener and fisherman, whilst Sheila loves to bake. Both have invested an enormous amount of time and love in helping raise their three grandchildren Holly, now 23, Jack, 21, and Ben, 19.

In April 2013 Sheila suffered a haemorrhagic stroke, which left her fighting for life.

Their daughters said they were proud to be able to celebrate the anniversary with their beloved parents, who they said were an “inspiration”. They said: “Mum made a remarkable recovery and as with everything else in life beforehand, Mum and Dad have demonstrated the true meaning of team work as they have tackled the challenges together with humour, patience and love.”