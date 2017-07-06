Countywide safety checks reach 1,000 mark

More than 1,000 schools and council buildings will have been checked to see if they are a fire risk by the weekend, it has been revealed.

Lincolnshire County Council is carrying out a wide-ranging review of its properties in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster in London last month.

So far, police have confirmed that 80 people are presumed dead while hundreds more were made homeless by the fire which broke out at the 24-storey tower block in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea three weeks ago.

The disaster led to a nationwide review of fire safety and cladding on schools, hospitals, council buildings and residential properties to check for aluminium composite material (ACM).

Council figures confirmed to the Spalding Guardian showed that nearly 550 buildings have already been cleared as having no cladding system, while nearly 100 were found to have non-ACM cladding.

Kevin Kendall, Lincolnshire County Council’s property officer, said: “Following the Grenfell Tower tragedy, the Department of Communities and Local Government (DCLG) asked all local authorities to identify and check any social housing above six storeys for the presence of a type of aluminium (ACM) cladding.

SAFETY REVIEW: Coun Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council. Photo supplied.

“Similarly, the Department for Education asked councils to identify any school buildings of four storeys or more and residential properties with ACM cladding which may require further investigation.

“There are four schools in Lincolnshire with buildings above four storeys and one with residential accommodation, all of which have been checked and do not contain ACM cladding.

“In addition, from a review of more than 360 schools, there are only a few schools, all under four storeys, where further investigations are needed to check for ACM cladding.

“From assessments of other council properties, 548 buildings have already been confirmed as having no cladding system and a further 88 with cladding have now been confirmed as not containing ACM.

“In addition, 78 remaining properties will be assessed by the end of this week.”

Coun Martin Hill, Leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue continues to work with DCLG on the cladding testing programme, while our emergency planning teams and fire officers are working with the district councils.”