Corby Glen fund-raiser Penny will run her 12th London Marathon despite skiing accident

A Corby Glen fund-raiser will take part in her 12th London Marathon on Sunday, despite injuring her shoulder in a skiing accident last month.

Penny Hedley Lewis was unsure she would be able to take part in the run after the accident but now says she is 100 per cent sure she will be on the starting line.

Penny, who took part in her first London Marathon in 2006 aged 57, is raising money for the Red Cross. She is the president of the Lincolnshire branch and has raised money for the charity for many years.

Penny told the Journal: “I had a stupid collision, skiing in mid-March. A total blip and misjudgement and my left collarbone hit a pair of skis. There was heavy bruising and I was in a sling from March 20 for three weeks – but I had continued to ski all the week. It happened day one and was totally my fault.

“I was out of the sling a week ago and am back on track, thankfully.

“So next Sunday is a little daunting as I am short of miles on the road. Can I do the distance? It is so annoying as all was going really well with training. I did the Grantham half-marathon in filthy weather. I walked and did a turbo bike while in the sling, but my legs are fine and I am just so relieved I did not hurt them and that it was a left arm injury, not my right. So perhaps I got away with it.

“This year is my 12th London Marathon so even if I finish walking I will get there – I hope. Last year I did four hours 21 minutes and my deadline is five hours so I sincerely hope I can get within five hours.”

To sponsor Penny go to www.tinyurl.com/k2csua9