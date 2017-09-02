Continuing the big clean-up of the district

Businesses and volunteers have been joining forces with South Kesteven District Council as it continues its Big Clean programme.

Rutland Radio and Tesco in Bourne are among those keen to support South Kesteven District’s Council’s campaign to raise the standard of the district’s streets.

The firms have pledged to help keep a 20 metre radius of their premises litter-free and alert the council to other litter, graffiti or fly-tipping issues they see nearby.

Meanwhile, young National Citizens’ Service (NCS) participants have been congratulated for their community spirited projects across South Kesteven, including their support for projects involving The Big Clean.

A team from Bourne collected more than 30 bags of rubbish around The Spinney woodland area in Little Bytham.

Dr Peter Moseley, cabinet member for environment, said: “This is a real team effort between the council, businesses and residents and the reaction we have had since its launch in early August has been very encouraging.

“Cleaner towns and villages benefit everyone. They make our district a better place to live, an attractive place to visit, and a great place to invest. Enterprise of all sizes showing they want to be on board highlights how much businesses value our drive to achieve and maintain a street standard above the national average.”

Firms and residents are still being asked to report weeds, litter, fly-tipping and graffiti can be tackled.

To sign up as a business or a volunteer or log a report online by dropping a virtual pin in a map, go to www.southkesteven.gov.uk/skbigclean or call 01476 40 60 66.