Children explore space theme at Lego club

Children crafted space creations at Deepings Library.

They little ones took part in a Lego club session at the library on Monday, July 31 where they made space-themed items such as rockets and were able to take home galactic and Lego themed books afterwards.

Louisa Crowson, library coordinator, said: “The children love the fact that there is something different to do at the library, which is especially good for the boys who are sometimes harder to persuade that libraries can be fun places. One of the best bits is that all the children are also taking books home so along with all the other benefits of a Lego club they are also reading more.”

The club is open to all ages and runs on Mondays between 12.30pm and 4.30pm during the Summer holidays.

The sessions are free.