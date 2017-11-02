Celebrations as report finds care home is rosy

Managers and staff at Rose Lodge Care Home in Market Deeping are celebrating after receiving a rating of good following a recent inspection by the Care Quality Commission.

The report rated the care home, which is currently home to 33 residents, good in all areas, highlighting that people were involved in decisions about their care wherever possible and that staff took time to listen to people’s choices and responded to these appropriately.

Managing director of Country Court Care Alykhan Kachra said: “We are very pleased with the report findings.

“The staff team here at Rose Lodge Care Home go the extra mile every day to create a welcoming and homely environment for our residents, this is reflected in the positive comments in the report.”

The inspection noted that people and their loved ones spoke highly of home manager, Natalie White and how she ran the home. It was noted that Natalie spent time with people and their relatives making sure they were satisfied with the quality of care provided.

The report also mentioned that people were complimentary about the activities available to them at Rose Lodge and that activities were based on people’s interests and things that mattered to them. People’s loved ones spoke highly of the activities available.

One person said: “They have things on often like quizzes and they get entertainers in now and then. They took me in a wheelchair round the town the other day.”

The report found the service to be safe and said there were sufficient staff to meet people’s care needs.

The service was found to be effective and noted that staff had the skills and knowledge they needed to offer good care to people.

The inspectors also noted that staff communicated well with each other and spoke about people’s care needs in professional and knowledgeable ways.

During the inspection the CQC inspectors spoke to six residents and nine family members and friends, as well as members of staff and health care professionals visiting patients in the home. People who used the service and relatives were complimentary about the staff.

The report quoted a relative who said: “It’s a lovely place and the staff are always helpful and can’t do enough for people.”

Rose Lodge Care Home offers residential and dementia care. It opened in September 2015.