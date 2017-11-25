Car club’s charity drive raises £1,900

A group of motoring enthusiasts went into overdrive to organise a highly successful fundraising event.

The coffee morning in Bourne on Sunday included craft and cake stalls, a raffle, tombola and entertainement from Westfield School choir.

More than £1,900 was raised for Macmillan Cancer Support from the event organised by members of the SL5ers club, for owners of Mazda MX5 sports cars.

Jane Richardson, whose husband John is club chairman, said: “We were amazed and delighted to raise so much money. It is the first event of this type we have held and there was an excellent turnout by members, their families and local people.

“Cancer touches so many lives these days it seemed a good time to do something to support Macmillan.

“Our club has been running for nine years and we wanted to do something in the community.

“We had a wonderful day and I would like to say thank to the members and their families and everyone else who came along to support us.”

The event at the Darby and Joan Hall in South Street, was opened by Invictus games gold medal winner Carl Harding.