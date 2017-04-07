Call for Bourne festival sponsorship

Organisers of a popular annual summer festival are on the look out for sponsors to get involved in this year’s event.

In June, the Wellhead Field will be the site of Bourne Festival which will include live music, ales, ciders and fairground rides.

In order to make sure that the festival can raise cash for groups and individuals in the town, Bourne and District Round Table need businesses in the area to sponsor anything from the festival’s marquee to banners and beer pumps.

Clifford Crump, one of the organisers of the event, said: “Come and support your local area. It costs a considerable amount to put on each year and if you are having bands on there is a lot of money that needs to go out. Contributions help us put the festival on and helps us raise money for local charities.”

Clifford added that sponsoring something could be a good present for an anniversary or birthday.

This year the festival, which takes place between June 2 and June 4, will include performances from Bourne bands, Revolver, Great Pretender and Clutching at Straws.

The last night of the festival will be opened by Bourne singer Chloe Harrison.

There will also be fairground rides, a craft fair and a variety of food stalls.

“There will be good music and fun for all the family,” Clifford said.

“If you haven’t been before then come along and try it out, you might enjoy it.”

Cash raised from the festival will be put into a fund by the Round Table for local groups to apply to if they need money.

The festival was originally a collaboration between The Queen’s Golden Jubilee Committee and The Round Table, and was seen as a revival of the ‘999 Galas’ which were an annual event in the town .

This year marks the 16th year since the festival was held for the first time.

In its beginnings, the festival had a flatbed lorry for the bands and a few barrels of beer, but now it has become one of the biggest events on Bourne’s calendar, and often attracts hundreds of visitors to the town.

If you would like to be a sponsor of the festival email info@bournefestival.com