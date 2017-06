Firefighters in Lincolnshire are asking people to check the make of their tumble dryer after a full recall was issued by a manufacturer.

Hertfordshire-based kitchen appliance firm Beko has issued a safety alert about a potential fire risk relating to 3,450 of its condenser tumble dryers.

Customers have been advised not to use appliances with Beko model numbers DCU9330W, DCU9330R, DCU8230, TKF8439A and DSC85W, made between May and November 2012.