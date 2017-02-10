Farmers’ voice at (South) Holland branch gets top NFU job

An ex-Royal Navy seaman who became the voice of farmers and growers in South Holland has been handed a major promotion.

Gordon Corner is to leave his post as county adviser for the NFU’s Holland (Lincs) county branch to take up the role as the farming union’s regional director for the East Midlands.

Mr Corner, who spent 33 years on naval service which included two spells on the Royal Yacht Britannia, will take over from Richard Hezlet, who retires on February 28 after ten years as regional director.

Speaking about his new post, Mr Corner said: “I am delighted to be taking over from Richard who, for the past ten years, has steered NFU East Midlands through some difficult times.

“I am grateful to Richard for his guidance and friendship and I know I speak for fellow staff and our members when I wish him a long and happy retirement.

“The East Midlands region has the most diverse and varied agriculture in the UK and I look forward to supporting our farmers and growers as we work towards a successful Brexit.

“I am keen to increase the numbers of farmers and growers who are members of the NFU so that their interests are represented along with our existing members.

“As the NFU’s strapline says, ‘There’s strength in numbers’ which is as true today as it was when that first group of Lincolnshire farmers met to form the very first farming union in 1904.

“NFU has an incredibly strong voice for farming whether that’s at a local, regional, national or international level and we will continue to represent members, whether that’s on Brexit or any of the hundreds of other issues that affect our industry.”

Mr Corner has worked with farmers across South Holland and the Deepings on the problem of hare coursing which he claimed was “out of control in Lincolnshire”.

Responding to the Spalding Guardian’s story last week that reports of hare coursing in South Holland had dropped by nine per cent between September and December last year, compared to the same period in 2015, Mr Corner said: “The NFU finds that these figures don’t correspond to what is being reported by farmers and growers.”