Bourne Outdoor Swimming Pool reopens

Organisers hope a popular outdoor swimming pool will make a big splash as it opens for the new season.

Bourne Outdoor Swimming Pool is to open its gates tomorrow from 10.30am.

It is hoped that a large crowd will attend at the weekend to kick start the new season.

Based on Abbey Lawns, in Bourne, the 48-metre long pool has enjoyed an overhaul for the coming year.

Members of Bourne Outdoor Swimming Pool group have been joined by volunteers to get the facility ready.

Mandy Delaine-Smith, chairman of the pool group, said: “We are hoping for sunny weather to ensure that we get a big crowd on the opening day.

“We are hoping for a very successful summer.

“We are family friendly place and we want to be as family orientated as possible.”

The pool team began work to get the facility, which is nearly Olympic sized, ready in March.

Volunteers of all ages including those drawn from Tesco and the Co-op helped out.

Mandy said: “We have been cleaning the pool and getting it ready. We could not continue without the help of our volunteers.”

Visitors can swim in the main pool while youngsters can paddle in a baby pool.

A fountain is also on offer for people to enjoy.

There are changing facilities and a shop which sells hot and cold food.

Toys for youngsters are available on site too.

The facility dates back to 1919 when keen swimmers converted a former monk’s fishing pond into the pool.

In 1932 Bourne United Charities obtained the land and began to modernise the pool.

South Kesteven District Council took over the pool in 1974 and then decided to close it in 1989.

This led to the Bourne Outdoor Pool Preservation Trust leasing the pool from Bourne United Charities in order to operate it.

The pool is open from 12.30pm to 6.30pm Monday to Friday and between 10.30am and 6.30pm Saturday and Sunday.

Entry is £4.50 for adults, £3 for children in full time education and £1 for children under-three.

There is lane swimming for adults on Saturdays between 8am and 10am with admission £3.

The pool also hosts fun nights for children under-16 years on Fridays between 6.30pm and 8pm for £2 per person.

These are to be on Tuesday nights too from July.

Details via wwwbourneoutdoorswimmingpool.org