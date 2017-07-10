Bourne event is a big hit with visitors

‘Good weather drew in the crowds’ - that is the view of the organisers of a popular annual Bourne event.

The sun shined brightly on Sunday much to the delight of crowds which filled the Recreation Ground for Bourne Lions Family Fun Day to enjoy stalls, fairground rides, dance performances and a flypast from The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight aircraft.

And there was so much interest in the annual event that some stallholders who had attended the event in previous years ran out of food after thinking they would have enough stock to meet demand.

Lynne Roberts, of Bourne Lions, said: “ It went well. We estimate that we had more people this year than last.

“The weather was in our favour. For the last two years we have had a deluge in the morning which has kept people away

“We have had some nice feedback on Facebook and social media.

There was also a dog show and under 9s football competition and headlining the event was Rhubarb Theatre, a physical theatre group, which gripped children with excitement.

Rhubarb Theatre, performed three shows including ‘The Three Suitcases’ which is described as “silly and sweet” by the group and included mime, theatre and music.

The group went down a storm with visitors, with children especially enthralled by its performance.

“The children were infatuated with them, it was our main attraction,” Lynne said

The Bourne army cadets also paraded on the Recreation Ground as part of the event.

And in a heartwarming moment the cadets saluted a spitfire from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight as it flew over the Recreation Ground.

The football tournament was organised was organised by Bourne Town Junior Football Club.

One of the many Bourne business that had stalls at the event was Cookie Box, which served a range of soft-baked cookies.

Bourne to Laugh - Laughter Yoga, an exercise group from Bourne, ensured smiles were put on faces when they invited people to take part in an activity which combined gentle stretching with laughter.

And a team from BBC Radio Lincolnshire were also at the event as the Recreation ground is one of the locations used in its Pirate Gold treasure hunt.

Proceeds from the fun day are set to be donated to groups in the community but total raised is not yet known.