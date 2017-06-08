Billingborough cricketers aim to smash world record

Three cricketing colleagues will try and smash a world record and raise money for charity by spending three days hitting balls in the nets.

Three cricketing colleagues will try and smash a world record and raise money for charity by spending three days hitting balls in the nets.

Richard Wells and Dave Newman with Wayne Chessum

Dave Newman, Richard Wells and Shaun Brown, who all play for Billingborough, want to break the current 52 hour record by a further 20 hours.

Dave and Richard held the record themselves a few years ago when they set a record of 48 hours, raising money for the Brain Tumour Trust in support of another Billingborough cricketer, Wayne Chessum, who has recovered from two brain tumours.

Dave told the Journal: “We are confident we can break the record and we will aim for 72 hours. If we are going to break the record we might as well blow it out of the water.”

The cricketers will take up the challenge at the Northgate Sports Hall in Sleaford, starting at 9am on Thursday, November 23. They will use bowling machines for the challenge, but anyone who would like to bowl a few balls at them is invited to go along.

Under the rules, they are allowed a five minute break every hour but will accumulate them to get a longer break and some sleep later on.

Richard said lessons had been learnt from last time’s record-breaking challenge when they were exhausted and started hallucinating. All three are undergoing a rigorous training regime up to November.

Richard said: “Motivation is the key for me. Last time Dave ended up covered in bruises and had lots of blisters. It affects people in different ways.”

Shaun said he jumped at the chance when he was asked if he would like to take part. He said: “I am confident we can break the record. It will be really tough, but I think if we pull together we can reach 72 hours.”

The trio are raising money to hire the venue as well as supporting the air ambulance. You can donate at www.justgiving.com

Helpers will also be needed for the challenge in November to do jobs including collecting balls and feeding the bowling machines. If you would like to help call Shaun on 07824 118954 or go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com. Follow them on Twitter @WorldRecordCric