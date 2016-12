One of the country’s top military bands will visit Stamford next week.

The Band of the Corps of Royal Engineers, based at Brompton Barracks, in Chatham, Kent, will perform for the public at Stamford School Hall on Thursday, December 1, at 7.30pm.

Movie music has been chosen as the evening’s theme.

Tickets are free but must be obtained in advance from www.ses.lincs.sch.uk/boxoffice

The band has appeared at numerous state occasions and major sporting events.