Author of book behind BBC drama Apple Tree Yard is coming to first Deepings Literary Festival

Sunday night’s new BBC prime time drama Apple Tree Yard has given a massive boost to the first ever Deepings Literary Festival in April.

Its author Louise Doughty is part of a stellar three-day programme of literary fiction and non fiction, storytellers and folk singers, which will run from April 28 to 30.

Her best-selling novel of the same name has been adapted into a four-part psychological thriller starring actors Emily Watson and Ben Chaplin which launched on BBC1 on Sunday to critical acclaim.

Louise’s conversation and creative workshop on Friday, April 28, is already a sell-out, confirms festival organiser Coun Judy Stevens, who says the author illustrates the quality of their first ever literary event.

“It’s clearly a coup for us and I am delighted that the BBC series will really open people’s eyes to the calibre of speakers at our festival,” said Coun Stevens. “It’s a big lift for everyone right from the outset.

“It is our first literary festival, and, of course, there are many others across the country, but we have some really good names. We sincerely hope that we can do this again in two year’s time.”

Those people booked into Louise Doughty’s writing workshop will all receive a signed copy of one of her works.

She has written eight novels, one work of non fiction, and five radio plays, plus has been a judge for the Man Booker prize and the Costa Novel Award.

The festival’s star event is a black tie gala dinner with writer, broadcaster and former MP Gyles Brandreth.

To find out more and book events visit www.deepingsliteraryfestival.co.uk