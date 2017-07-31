Artists rewarded at RAF Wittering

Fourteen junior artists from Wittering Primary School spent a special day at RAF Wittering as the station rewarded their colourful creative skills.

Flt Sgt Maxine Booth is the Air Cadet Liaison Officer at RAF Wittering. She and Chief Technician Paul Haynes, deputy ACLO, have the responsibility, in addition to their primary roles, of making sure the station is ready for the hundreds of Air Cadets who visit each year.

The link between Wittering Primary School and the Air Cadets might not seem obvious, save for some creative thinking from the ACLO team. The Air Cadet building at RAF Wittering needed a refresh, and what better way to enhance the refresh than by including some artwork from the local school.

Maxine said: “Wittering Primary School is a great place and the children are so creative, that’s why they design the station’s Christmas card. We wanted to tap into that energy and show the Air Cadets how it’s important to remember that they’re part of a wider community.”

The children, all from Years 5 and 6, had a packed day at RAF Wittering. Their day began with a look at the Tutor aircraft operated by No 6 Flying Training School, followed by a demonstration of the robots used by 5131 Bomb Disposal Squadron and a trip to the Heritage Centre.

Rhys Thrower is the headteacher at Wittering Primary School. He said: “We thought this was a marvellous idea from the very start. It’s so affirming for the children to know that their artwork will have a permanent place on the station, and they’ve had the most exciting day.”

The designs were based around a silhouette of the iconic Harrier aircraft and the children were asked to come up with a vibrant way of filling them in.

Group Captain Tony Keeling is the Station Commander at RAF Wittering.

He said: “I’m always surprised by how creative children can be and it seems everyone’s been the winner today.

“We have some charming new artwork for the Air Cadet building and the children from Wittering have had a really enjoyable day out.

“It’s been fun and educational and we’ve all benefitted.”