Army cadets complete prestigious scheme

Army cadets are celebrating after competing one of the world’s most prestigious schemes for youngsters.

The 18 teenagers from the Bourne cadets completed the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) scheme this year by taking on challenges such as a 60km three-day trek in the Peak District and volunteering in the community.

The cadets picked up 13 bronze and five silver awards between them and were handed their certificates at an awards ceremony at the Cadet Hut in Bourne on Wednesday, October 18, attended by their parents and dignitaries including Bourne mayor Paul Fellows and Commandant Colonel Jeremy Field, who heads the Lincolnshire cadets.

Twenty-two of the cadets completing the DofE scheme in Lincolnshire this year are from the Bourne group.

Sergeant Laura Cooper of the Bourne cadets said: “The cadets have worked really hard on it this year. Last year for the whole of Lincolnshire we had 47 passes, this year for 22 of those passes to come from the Bourne attachment is a huge achievement. They have put so much enthusiasm into it.

“The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is the most recognised award for young people, it is really great for them to do which is why we push it so much.”

To complete their awards cadets did tasks like volunteering at charity shops in Bourne and a tuck shop at their Cadet Hut headquarters.

The cadets are all part of Bourne Rugby Club and they completed psychical challenges to complete their awards.

At the presentation annual awards were also given out.

Those picking up gongs included Sergeant Jacob Gadd who was awarded the Middleton award after overcoming difficulties in his personal life and ‘Best Cadet’ Lance Corporal Philippa Bullock.

Next year 11 cadets from the detachment will be completing their silver DofE award, seven will be doing their bronze and four will be taking-on the gold award.

Photo: Lee Hellwing