Area’s first tuneless choir

Love to sing, but can’t carry a tune? Then a new Tuneless Choir in Bourne could be for you.

The choir has been set up for enthusiastic non-singers by Linda Gunthorp and Ken Ring and aims to encourage those with a shared passion for music to come together to enjoy it.

They were delighted 28 people attended the first session at Bourne Abbey Church last week, when the group sang popular hits including tracks by Bon Jovi, Abba and Tom Jones.

“We were overwhelmed by the warmth and enthusiasm of everyone who came to the launch,” said Linda, of Dunsby.

“We even managed to start and finish together, on some songs at least. We belted out a great Delilah, rocked to Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now, and sweetened things up with A Spoonful of Sugar.

“We had swaying in the pews and spotted a very impressive bit of air guitar.

“We would like to thank everyone who joined us at the launch for making it great fun and a great success and for the very positive feedback that we received.”

The first Tuneless Choir was set up in Nottingham earlier this year, and proved a resounding success, attracting more than 100 participants each fortnight.

After it appeared on the news similar groups started up all over the country including Maidstone, Cardiff and Ramsbottom.

Linda and Ken visited one group in Nottingham and were blown away by their enthusiasm, friendliness and fun and both thoroughly enjoyed belting out some great tunes with the rest of the choir with no worry of what people thought.

Linda said she liked the fact that being tuneless was celebrated, not disparaged.

“I love singing and music but I can’t hold a tune,” she added, “I just loved the idea of this so much.

“This group is for people who love singing, but who can’t hold a tune, or who aren’t confident about singing, but want to come and have a go.”