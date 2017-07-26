Alan is new club president

Jill Thomas is Rotarian of the Year

Accepting the chain Alan said “I am sure we will have a great year because we all have the same aim which is to make the Rotary Club of the Deeping successful by our work in the local community, making contributions to overseas projects, and at the same time having fun.

“Long may it continue.....

“I am looking forward to my year as president of possibly the best club in the district and working closely with our Inner Wheel and Interact Clubs, whose support is always forthcoming, welcomed, and invaluable.”

Earlier in the evening, a presentation was made by the President Carl to Jill Thomas of ‘Rotarian of the Year Award,’ for all her commitment and work during the past year.

Picture captions:

Top: Past president Carl Midgley with new president Alan Kendrick

Centre: President Carl Midgley presents Rotarian Jill Thomas with her Rotarian of the Year award.

Bottom: President Alan Kendrick with his team from left) president elect Jenny Spratt, vice president Amrit Mistry, treasurer Robert Amies, and secretary John Slimmon.