Adam set to open garden school

Landscape designer and gardener Adam Frost will open his first ‘Garden School’ in March in the village of Barnack.

Led by Adam, who has won seven gold medals at RHS Chelsea Flower Show and hosting other expert guest tutors – Jim Buttress, Michael Marriott, Pippa Greenwood, Matt Biggs, James Alexander-Sinclair, David Hurrion and Jason Ingram - there will be a wide range of informal gardening courses held in the renovated Grade-II listed barn and developing family gardens.

The Adam Frost Garden School, which is based at Adam’s home, will welcome anyone looking to learn practical gardening skills, find inspiration, and take home ideas and solutions.

Adam said: “Garden design has always been such a big part of my life and I have always dreamt of setting up a Garden School.

“I can’t wait to share over 30 years of gardening knowledge and experiences with people.”

Small class numbers of up to 20 people ensure each course is a fun and interactive experience, with emphasis on spending as much time learning outside, as in the classroom.

Each gardening course includes a delicious home-cooked lunch along with a selection of tea, coffee and handmade cakes available throughout the day. One day courses start at £135 per person.

Discounts are offered to students, and groups of five or more people.

Visitors will also have the chance to see parts of Adam’s developing three-acre garden, as he experiments with ideas and plays with design concepts, nurturing it back to its former glory.

For more information on The Adam Frost Garden School and course details, please e-mail school@adamfrost.co.uk