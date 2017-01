Lives, a Lincolnshire based charity attending 999 medical emergencies, experienced their busiest year on record in 2016 by responding to more than 20,000 emergency calls.

This is an increase of more than 2,000 on the previous year and a testament to the work and dedication of volunteers.

And Lives has already experienced an exceptionally busy start to 2017.

On average, Lives responders attend nearly 60 calls per day.