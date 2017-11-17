£135,000 playarea hit by vandals

Footprints in the concrete at the Wellhead Park PlayareaPhoto: Lee Hellwing

The Bourne2Play Wellhead Park Playarea only opened in mid-October.

Two patches of concrete were later laid to hold tables and benches.

But just hours later around 5pm last Wednesday the vandals struck.

Drawings and footprints were left in the semi-dry concrete.

Anna Rogers, chairman of Bourne2Play, said: “It’s frustrating as we want the park to be enjoyed by people.

“People are getting a lot out of the park and we are getting good feedback. Then you get something like this.

“From the size of the footprints it’s obvious that these are not small children’s or adult’s.

“We don’t always like to point the finger at teenagers but it looks like they did this.

“It’s just another thing to get sorted.”

The concrete was relaid and the picnic tables and benches fitted on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Bourne United Charities donated £6,500 to buy the tables and benches.

There are two specially designed benches for wheelchair users and two standard tables and benches.

The revamp of the playarea was the idea of four mums Anna Rogers, Lisa Copestake, Paula Brett and Claire Carter, from the town.

They felt the old playarea on the site was run down and that it was in urgent need of an upgrade.

So they banded together in 2014 to set up Bourne2Play in order to fundraise for new equipment.

They ran charity events, applied for grants and did community projects to raise the money.

The Wellhead Park is the site where Bourne Castle used to stand.

It was destroyed in the mid 17th century.

The new playarea has a castle and knights theme to tie in with the land’s past.

As a result of the land’s historical past the foundations of the play equipment could only be 400mm deep.

The Wellhead Park Playarea is on land owned by Bourne United Charities.

It has though leased the park to South Kesteven District Council for 25-years.

The district council also approved planning permission for the new playarea.

There is no CCTV covering the playarea at the moment but Anna said it might be something which could be fitted.